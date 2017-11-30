Fullscreen User Comments
How to talk 'security' to the board

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
IoT Build EMEA Conference 2017-11-30 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3tamm5J1Qx4?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Phil Cracknell, Cyber Security Specialist and Interim CISO

One thing dogging the industry’s chief information security officers (CISOs) is not having a robust way to prove performance - reporting to the board that this month we didn’t have a major security breach just doesn’t do the trick, says cybersecurity specialist and interim CISO, Phil Cracknell. He says CISOs need a way to express key performance indicators (KPIs) and meaningful metrics to indicate how security is being improved (or not) month by month if they’re to get taken seriously at board level.

Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK

