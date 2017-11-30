How to talk 'security' to the board
Phil Cracknell, Cyber Security Specialist and Interim CISO
One thing dogging the industry’s chief information security officers (CISOs) is not having a robust way to prove performance - reporting to the board that this month we didn’t have a major security breach just doesn’t do the trick, says cybersecurity specialist and interim CISO, Phil Cracknell. He says CISOs need a way to express key performance indicators (KPIs) and meaningful metrics to indicate how security is being improved (or not) month by month if they’re to get taken seriously at board level.
Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK
