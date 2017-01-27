Using data to close in on 100% reliability
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/up81288biTo?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Steven Haro, 777x Connectivity, Boeing
“IoT in aviation for us is just connectivity,” says Steven. “We’ve been doing it for a long time.” The big difference now, he says, is that Boeing is going from federated systems to integrated systems. It’s crossing domains and collecting big data for analysis to help it drive even more reliabiity into the engines, airframe and cabin.
FILMED AT: Internet of Aviation, 2016, London
