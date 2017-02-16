The systems are in place to get data to and from anywhere
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4ehwM3kJb6A?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Andreas Bosch, Manager of Enablement at Swiss International Airlines
How important are IoT technologies to the Aviation Industry? we ask Andreas. He says the biggest development of the last few years in Aviation has been around connectivity. You can pretty much connect anything now, he says, but while data is important you also have to do something with it to extract the value.
Filmed at: Internet of Aviation, 2016, London
Loading…