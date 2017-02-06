Managing physical spaces
Eero Knuutila, Head of Service Development, Finavia
Airports are like a factory where goods are moving from one space to another, so it should be possible to manage this very accurately, says Eero. IoT has always been in the airport but it’s about to become much more important with the focus on giving the airport and the airlines a better understanding of what’s happening in the physical spaces.
FILMED AT: Internet of Aviation, 2016, London
