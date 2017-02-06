Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

IoT data mitigates the risk of developing new services

Internet of Aviation 2017-02-06T15:08:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T542QF4bLIE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Nick Ward, Product Manager Predictive Equipment Health, Rolls-Royce

Without data we’d never have launched services. The IoT technologies drive forward service innovation and that's what industries thrive on, because IoT data enables you to cope with the risks of developing new services. IoT is also driving ‘autonomy’ in the air.; Perhaps, he says, we might first see autonomous cargo aviation. But there are challenges: how do we manage the commercialisation of all the technologies that are emerging? How can we collaborate using the data while ensuring privacy protection?

Filmed at Internet of Aviation, 2016, London

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK