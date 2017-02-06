IoT data mitigates the risk of developing new services
Nick Ward, Product Manager Predictive Equipment Health, Rolls-Royce
Without data we’d never have launched services. The IoT technologies drive forward service innovation and that's what industries thrive on, because IoT data enables you to cope with the risks of developing new services. IoT is also driving ‘autonomy’ in the air.; Perhaps, he says, we might first see autonomous cargo aviation. But there are challenges: how do we manage the commercialisation of all the technologies that are emerging? How can we collaborate using the data while ensuring privacy protection?
Filmed at Internet of Aviation, 2016, London
