Samsung is now ‘king of the chips’: or is it?

Intel 'outchipped' for the first time in 25 years

Samsung top in memory chips, Intel top in processors so booming memory chip market put Samsung ahead

Other analysis says the two are neck and neck

In a flurry of confusing financial numbers, Samsung was crowned the king of the semiconductor industry last week as it apparently surpassed Intel in profits and sales. Observers observed that this was the first time in 25 years that Intel had been knocked off the top spot, and they tended to further observe that things were actually close enough for Intel to regain its crown at some point, if only briefly, such was the relative volatility of the semiconductor market and the closeness of the race. On balance though Samsung semiconductor output is widely expected to overtake Intel's this year.

According to Associated Press, Samsung’s semiconductor business reported $7.2 billion in operating income on revenue $15.8 billion in the quarter, while Intel said it had earned $2.8 billion on sales of $14.8 billion - so Intel was apparently beaten on both measures, even though it reported higher revenue than the $14.4 billion the markets were expecting. .

Key to Samsung’s quarterly lead was the Korean company’s long-standing speciality - memory chips. In particular today Flash Memory, the market for which is being driven by mobile device and cloud growth. That market change has put Samsung in the hot seat. But such is the nature of semiconductor investment cycles that some observers think that Intel could catch up with Samsung on memory chip revenue later this year when its own memory chip production is expected to have ramped up.