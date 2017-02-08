Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus
 

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

 

IoT-connected facilities management for buildings

Inside the Labs 2017-02-08T12:50:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/atxXA0GlGak?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Intel labs demo

Yanzi provides building and facilities management systems for buildings, including connected sensors that detect measurables such as temperature and movement. There is a cloud-based back-end that takes the sensor data, via an Intel gateway, and into a monitoring application. The demo shows the Intel office in Sweden and provides a heat map of the building, with all equipment and facilities accessible via the interface with details of usage and energy consumption.
 
Filmed at: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK