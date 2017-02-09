Igniting the IoT imagination
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NQqm-cXCRW4?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fostering an IoT imagination is key to the development of applications. And IoT apps can be.. just about anything. Yes, some wrong turns will be taken but then we humans have always had an ability to build the wrong thing. Here are some of the right things: from a ‘Bat Detection Network’ to CCTV applications that don’t need the cloud.
FILMED AT: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016
