Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus
 

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

 

Igniting the IoT imagination

Inside the Labs 2017-02-09T14:29:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NQqm-cXCRW4?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

TelecomTV Feature

Fostering an IoT imagination is key to the development of applications. And IoT apps can be.. just about anything. Yes, some wrong turns will be taken but then we humans have always had an ability to build the wrong thing. Here are some of the right things: from a ‘Bat Detection Network’ to CCTV applications that don’t need the cloud.

FILMED AT: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK