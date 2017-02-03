Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus
 

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

 

How to hook the ‘spoiled’ online shopper

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
Inside the Labs 2017-02-03T14:16:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kMuwrEm6-5Y?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

TelecomTV Feature

Intel is looking at ways of pulling together the ‘Things’ within the IoT that can create actionable insights for bricks and mortar retailers to help them compete with online. Getting people in through the door is the key imperative and in this video some of Intel’s many partners explain the sorts of applications they’re working on. Some partners are trying to provide the same things that online providers can, like interactive data on availability of stock items and so on; and object recognition in the store so that relevant information can be provided in context.

Featuring:

Tim Hoyle, Embedded Retail & Hospitality, Intel EMEA Embedded Sales Group
Uwe Hennig, CEO, Detego
Charles Jepson, Commercial Director & Founder, Boldmind, FlowCity

FILMED AT: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK