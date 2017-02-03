How to hook the ‘spoiled’ online shopper
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kMuwrEm6-5Y?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
TelecomTV Feature
Intel is looking at ways of pulling together the ‘Things’ within the IoT that can create actionable insights for bricks and mortar retailers to help them compete with online. Getting people in through the door is the key imperative and in this video some of Intel’s many partners explain the sorts of applications they’re working on. Some partners are trying to provide the same things that online providers can, like interactive data on availability of stock items and so on; and object recognition in the store so that relevant information can be provided in context.
Featuring:
Tim Hoyle, Embedded Retail & Hospitality, Intel EMEA Embedded Sales Group
Uwe Hennig, CEO, Detego
Charles Jepson, Commercial Director & Founder, Boldmind, FlowCity
FILMED AT: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016
Loading…