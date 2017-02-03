Fullscreen User Comments
Finding out what customers want to do with IoT

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
Inside the Labs 2017-02-03T14:21:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZHmPDGOJ5EA?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Steve Graham, Solutions Architect, Intel

There’s a huge amount of interest in IoT, but the key is to find ways to use it for the benefit of customers - hype is one thing, real business benefit is quite another. Steve explains how Intel’s Ignition Labs aims find out what customers want and use that understanding to bring innovation and innovators together to create business value propositions that can be taken to market.

FILMED AT: Intel Ignition Lab Launch, London 2016

