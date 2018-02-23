New CEO of HPE will arrive in Barcelona with a smile on his face, a spring in his step and coffers full of corporate cash

Antonio Neri riding high on better than expected Q1 figures

Revenues up 11 per cent year-on-year

Net income grows by 490 per cent

Will "double-down" on HPE Next strategy to save yet more costs

As Antonio Neri, the new CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), steps aboard the executive jet this weekend for his flight across the Atlantic to Barcelona and his appearance at the GSMA's Mobile World Congress 2018, he will be reflecting, with considerable satisfaction, on the excellent set of financial figures the company reported yesterday. They show that for the quarter ended January 31, 2018 HPE's performance well exceeded Wall Street's expectations with the company posting revenues of US$7.7 billion, up by a full 11 per cent year-on-year. Compared to the same period a year ago, HPE's profits have improved five-fold.

The good news couldn't have come at a better time for Antonio Neri as he prepares to dip his toes into the fervid maelstrom that is MWC. With the immediate pressure off the financial front the new CEO will be able fully to concentrate on telling the story of how telcos, service providers and network operators can capitalise on the massive new opportunities afforded by digital transformation.

In addition to the 11 per cent upturn in revenues HPE also reported that net income, at $1.5 billion, had risen by an incredible 490 per cent (!!) on the comparatively paltry $300 million achieved in Q1, 2017. And the good news doesn't end there, "hybrid IT" revenues (that's data centres and cloud technologies and equipment) grew by 10 per cent to $6.3 billion while data centre networking revenues shot up by 27 per cent and storage revenues rose by 24 per cent. Meanwhile, compute revenues grew by 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, "Intelligent Edge" revenues (from the non-data centre arm of HPE) increased by 9 per cent to $620 million. Elsewhere revenues from the Aruba line of HPE products also grew by 9 percent and Aruba services by 6 per cent. Back in 2015, what was the HP (rather than the HPE we know today) paid $3 billion to buy Aruba Networks which manufactured wireless data networking equipment used in corporates and enterprise environments. The acquisition is generally regarded to have been a good move on HPE's part.

Finally, HPE's revenues from Financial Services accounted for $888 million, an 8 per cent increase on the same quarter in 2017. The unalloyed good news saw earnings per HPE share hit $0.34, massively up on analyst's estimates of $0.22. HPE's share price rose by 12 per cent to $18.39 in after-hours trading.

Commenting on the much better than expected results in a conference call last night with Wall Street, Mr. Neri said, "Today was my first quarterly earnings report as the CEO of HPE. Overall, I’m pleased with the results. We had good growth, a very balanced performance across the three segments. This [the Q1 result] is an opportunity to establish a new culture and architect the company from the ground up. What I learned is you can do more, push more ... We would not be here if it was not for Meg’s leadership in the last six-and-a-half years. She put us on a great path. My opportunity here is to accelerate our strategy."

Meg Whitman, Antonio Neri's predecessor, was appointed CEO of HP on September 22, 2011 and stepped down as CEO of HPE on February 1 this year. In 2010 Ms. Whitman ran as a Republican candidate for the Governorship of California and lost to Jerry Brown. When Donald Trump received the party nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2016, Meg Whitman endorsed the Democrat nominee, Hilary Clinton. Persistent rumours have it that Ms. Whitman retains strong political ambitions.