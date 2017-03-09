Super Panel: NFV, 5G and IoT: Defining the sweet spot - Highlights

NFV is an enabling technology for 5G architectures, and IoT is a major use case for 5G services. But how can deploying NFV today lead to the creation of new use cases like Massive IoT in the next decade? What is the transformational path that a telco should take now that will best position them for the revenue opportunities from 5G use cases? What can be done today, what are the key timelines, how much will it cost…?

Featuring panellists

Caroline Chan, Vice President, Data Center Group, & General Manager, 5G Infrastructure Division, Intel

Rupesh Chokshi, AVP of Product Marketing Management for AT&T

Roy Kaser, VP, CTO of Communication Solutions Business, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero, Head of Virtualization, Telefónica, GCTO

Jehanne Savi, Executive Leader of the All-IP & On-Demand Networks Program, Orange

Moderator

Guy Daniels, Director of Content & Founding Member TelecomTV

Filmed at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Barcelona, Spain