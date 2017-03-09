Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Super Panel: NFV, 5G and IoT: Defining the sweet spot

 

NFV is an enabling technology for 5G architectures, and IoT is a major use case for 5G services. But how can deploying NFV today lead to the creation of new use cases like Massive IoT in the next decade?...

Super Panel Videos

Partner Videos

RESOURCES
Solution Briefs

HPE & Intel Channel Search —

Super Panel: NFV, 5G and IoT: Defining the sweet spot - Highlights

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
HPE & Intel 2017-03-09T09:48:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7CgEuc-wi8w?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Super Panel Discussion

NFV is an enabling technology for 5G architectures, and IoT is a major use case for 5G services. But how can deploying NFV today lead to the creation of new use cases like Massive IoT in the next decade? What is the transformational path that a telco should take now that will best position them for the revenue opportunities from 5G use cases? What can be done today, what are the key timelines, how much will it cost…?
 
Featuring panellists
Caroline Chan, Vice President, Data Center Group, & General Manager, 5G Infrastructure Division, Intel
Rupesh Chokshi, AVP of Product Marketing Management for AT&T
Roy Kaser, VP, CTO of Communication Solutions Business, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero, Head of Virtualization, Telefónica, GCTO
Jehanne Savi, Executive Leader of the All-IP & On-Demand Networks Program, Orange
 
Moderator
Guy Daniels, Director of Content & Founding Member TelecomTV
 
Filmed at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Barcelona, Spain

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK