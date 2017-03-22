Second look: NFV first, 5G later and why there may be no more 'G's
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4RcWzGDTMkc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Gilad Garon, CEO, ASOCS
Gilad says ASOCS has been working with Intel’s Network Builders and has found it to be a great business development platform. With HPE’s OpenNFV the onboarding function allows ASOCS to test and see that its VNFs are working well. Gilad says he believes in virtualisation first, 5G later. In fact there will be no more Gs, he says. Once you’ve implemented NFV then the network advance is marked by a software upgrades.
FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona
Loading…