  • What's been happening to NFV?

    Charting the journey from COTS to open source and cloud native

    How telecoms service providers set out on a journey to specify the next set of network technologies but ended up completely re-thinking the way networks should be built and developed.

  • CSP Evolution to 5G and Beyond

    ‘5G’ seemed to be everywhere at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It was printed on the new products, prominent on the signage and was a major topic in the conference. Everyone was talking ‘5G’ but had you listened carefully you might have heard them asking: what is it exactly and what made it different from Gs 1, 2, 3 and 4?

  • On course for a telecoms singularity

    The ‘Technological Singularity’ is the idea that when we distill ‘artificial superintelligence’ our technologies will be released for endless growth and improvement. Once our programs are coding ever more intelligent programs to improve upon and replace themselves, we humans can (and indeed must) stand back and enjoy the fruits of an artificial intelligence explosion as the improvement cycles speed up.

  • CSP Evolution

    An online magazine tracking the transformation of the 21st century digital communications service provider

Are MEC and NFV the key building blocks for 5G?


Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Edge of Reason for Service Providers?


CSP Evolution - Episode 4


CSP Evolution - Episode 3


CSP Evolution - Episode 2


CSP Evolution - Episode 1


Second look: NFV first, 5G later and why there may be no more 'G's

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
HPE & Intel 2017-03-22T13:17:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4RcWzGDTMkc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gilad Garon, CEO, ASOCS

Gilad says ASOCS has been working with Intel’s Network Builders and has found it to be a great business development platform. With HPE’s OpenNFV the onboarding function allows ASOCS to test and see that its VNFs are working well. Gilad says he believes in virtualisation first, 5G later. In fact there will be no more Gs, he says. Once you’ve implemented NFV then the network advance is marked by a software upgrades.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

