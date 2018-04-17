Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Super Panel Videos

  • What's been happening to NFV?

    Charting the journey from COTS to open source and cloud native

    How telecoms service providers set out on a journey to specify the next set of network technologies but ended up completely re-thinking the way networks should be built and developed.

  • CSP Evolution to 5G and Beyond

    ‘5G’ seemed to be everywhere at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It was printed on the new products, prominent on the signage and was a major topic in the conference. Everyone was talking ‘5G’ but had you listened carefully you might have heard them asking: what is it exactly and what made it different from Gs 1, 2, 3 and 4?

  • On course for a telecoms singularity

    The ‘Technological Singularity’ is the idea that when we distill ‘artificial superintelligence’ our technologies will be released for endless growth and improvement. Once our programs are coding ever more intelligent programs to improve upon and replace themselves, we humans can (and indeed must) stand back and enjoy the fruits of an artificial intelligence explosion as the improvement cycles speed up.

  • CSP Evolution

    An online magazine tracking the transformation of the 21st century digital communications service provider

Are MEC and NFV the key building blocks for 5G?


Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Edge of Reason for Service Providers?


CSP Evolution - Episode 4


View more videos from What's been happening to NFV?

CSP Evolution - Episode 3


View more videos from CSP Evolution to 5G and Beyond

CSP Evolution - Episode 2


View more videos from On course for a telecoms singularity

CSP Evolution - Episode 1


View more videos from CSP Evolution


HPE & Intel Channel Search —

Definitely not Lost in Space: HPE demonstrates its autonomous compute abilities on-board the ISS

HPE & Intel 2018-04-17T09:22:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gNxdQZHzBp0?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dr Ben Bennett, Director, High Performance Compute Strategy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) explains the thinking behind its commodity hardware supercomputer and demonstrates its abilities from the Destiny module in the International Space Station (ISS) (terrestrial version). The real "Spaceborne Computer," is on board the real ISS engaging in a one year experiment to prove out HPE’s autonomous software. Today, with manned deep space exploration on the horizon, multi-minute round trip delay means very high quality compute must also travel on board. HPE’s Dr. Ben Bennett explains why it’s no longer economically viable to construct systems that don’t fail. HPE’s approach is to use commodity hardware to host autonomous software that “manages failure” rather than tries to avoid it. Says Dr Bennett: instead “you build systems that understand ‘how’ they fail and then you manage the failure so it’s not visible to the user’s application.”

Featuring:

  • Norm Follet, Director, Demo Solutions Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Dr Ben Bennett, Director, High Performance Compute Strategy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona, Spain

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK