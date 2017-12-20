Keep taking the telemedicine; it's a lifesaver

60 per cent of US hospitals now have telemedicine programmes

Remote and rural communities the most frequent users and beneficiaries

Mortality indices declining as availability of telemedicine increases

Value of telemedicine market forecast to be $20 billion next year

The development and deployment of telemedicine, which, in essence, is the use of telecoms and IT to provide clinical health care from a distance, is progressing in many parts of the world, although, unsurprisingly, the availability and efficiency of medicine technologies vary markedly from country to country and development can be patchy, to say the least of it.

As might be expected, the discipline and technologies are most advanced in the US where access to healthcare can be incredibly, indeed prohibitively, expensive but, for those that can afford it anyway, is widely regarded as being the best in the world.

Indeed, more than 60 per cent of all US hospitals now have a telemedicine programme. What's more, some 200 existing telemedicine networks in the US provide connectivity to more than 3,000 sites in rural and suburban communities. The three states with the highest rates of telemedicine adoption rates are Alaska (75 per cent), Arkansas (71 per cent) and South Dakota (70 per cent) All three are largely rural and have a lot of small communities dotted across huge areas of almost uninhabited country.

It's good to report then that the world-famous Mayo Clinic, a non-profit medical practice and research group headquartered in Rochester in the US state of Minnesota that has been, and is, a leading telemedicine pioneer has substantially lowered patent mortality rates. The Mayo Clinic is currently ranked as the best and top-performing hospital in the US. Interestingly, doctors at there are paid a fixed salary that is in no way linked to the number of patients with whom they deal.

The number of patient deaths in a hospital is shown as a mortality ratio or mortality index. It is a comparison of patients' actual mortality rates to their expected rate of mortality. This, the "observed-to-expected mortality" rate is a risk-adjusted measure of a hospital's mortality rate and the ratio is created from two sets of figures: observed mortality (that is the actual number of patients that died a given hospital each month) and expected mortality. (i.e. the expected average of in-hospital patient deaths with an illness or condition beyond the control of the hospital itself and includes weighting factors such as age and other medical problems). The observed mortality is divided by expected mortality to come up with the O/E ratio.

In simple terms, an O/E ratio of 1.5 indicates that a hospital's mortality rate is greater than it is expected to be or should be and O/E ratio of 1.0 means that a hospital's mortality rate is equal to what it is expected to be. When a hospital's mortality rate is 0.75 it means that it is 25 per cent lower than expected and a mortality rate of 0.50 indicates that a hospital's mortality rate is 50 per cent below that expected. The Mayo Clinic has a target of 0.71 and since the inception of hospital's enhanced-intensive care telemedicine unit (E-ICU) back in 2013 the mortality rates of intensive care patients has improved by more than 40 per cent.

The technology sites in the E-ICU hub allows a team of doctors, clinicians and other health care specialists to monitor, remotely and in real-time, patients in eight regional sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin and a hospital way down south in Georgia.