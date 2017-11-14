More European troubles loom for Google

Cookie Monster faces another massive fine

This time for abusing the dominant position of its AdSense programme

After that will come the results of the investigation into the anti-competitive aspects of the Android mobile OS

And then another gigantic fine - but not big enough to have any real effect

Google is still smarting from its last confrontation with the European Union (EU) and continues to profess bafflement at the US$ €2.4 billion fine imposed on it back in June at the end of a long and detailed anti-trust investigation into the abuse of its dominant Internet search engine - a de facto monopoly - to stifle competition and give systematic preference to its own shopping service. The fine was a record, the biggest yet imposed in a European case, but records always fall and the next EU fine on Google could well be bigger than the last. And of course, Google appealed that and no doubt will do for those that might follow.

It's said that bad news usually come in threes and Google was hit by the first in a trio of European tribulations back in the summer and still has two more to face. Late in 2016 the European Commission (EC) issued a "statements of objection" to Google's business practices and abuse of the monopoly position of its Internet search engine. That one has now been dealt with although the appeals process could drag on for months or even years.

The substance of the second objection is that Google is also abusing the pre-eminence of its AdSense programme. This is a Google run and managed advertising network that allows web publishers who are part of the Google Network of content sites, to serve automatic text, image, video, or interactive media advertisements that are targeted in terms of both content and audience. The ads actually appear on other websites than Google but are administered, manipulated and and maintained by the Cookie Monster itself. The ads can generate revenue on either a per-click or per-impression basis. Just how much Google earns from AdSense is hard to discern but back in Q1, 2014, the last quarterly period for which audited figures are available, it was $3.4 billion! Chicken feed it ain't.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU's Competition Commissioner, will publish the results of the investigation into AdSense within a couple of weeks and Google could be the receipt of an unwelcome Christmas present in the form of a swingeing fine (the second in 2017) within a week or so after that. That will be Google's second penalty from the EU in a year.