Google eyes up the enterprise and pumps up security

Major security enhancements to Gmail announced

Network operator partners signed up to connect businesses to Google’s cloud

Google is continuing to gradually improve its attractiveness to enterprises. In the longer term building up more paid-for cloud services will enable it to move away from its current reliance on consumer data collection and advertising which, on current evidence (Facebook data misuse and the underexplored issue of whether the resulting ultra-targetted advertising works as well as everyone thinks it does) will probably financially plateau. If things go really badly, it could even decline in the medium term as data collection competition and regulatory oversight bites.

So as part of its long-term attempt to broaden its offerings, Google has been steadily upping its security features over the past few months. Two major announcements were made this week.

Insecure email is almost certainly a major reason for Google’s relative lack of success in wooing businesses to its ‘G Suite’ thus far, so it has announced a major tinkering with Gmail - affecting both the professional G Suite version and consumer Gmail.

It is offering email senders various ways to exert control over messages they’ve already sent. Users can revoke emails and can also set a sort of snapchatish self-destruct function after ‘x’ time. This is because email left ‘live’ can become a security problem should a bad actor get hold of it and look for addresses. There is also control over attachments sent and authentication via an ‘SMS before viewing’ function for the really confidential emails.