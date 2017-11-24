Plastic Fantastic: Demand for POF rising fast

Bend me, shape me, anyway you want me

Mass production of Plastic Optical Fibre about to start

Inexpensive and 10 times lighter than glass

30 per cent of the POF market will be in Europe

Nitto Denko? Know it? No, thought not. Many people in Europe, including telecoms journalists, will ever have heard of this Japanese company, which is surprising given it's size, history and range of technology products covering sectors such as electronics, transportation, the environment, life sciences and robotics. The fact is that Nikko, which was founded 99 years ago, is a thriving company with a market capitalisation of US$12.5 billion and 27,000 employees.

However, for a long time it has been hiding it's light under a bushel as far as the West is concerned but is now making a concerted effort to make a major impact in Europe in the new large capacity plastic optical cables arena.

Part of that effort was a recent European road-show headed-up by Hideo Takasaki, the president, CEO and COO of the corporation. He says that Nitto will make a "very positive contribution to optical cable technology by developing and mass-producing transmission cables that enable high-speed, large-capacity communications to meet demand in the age of high-definition resolutions of 8K and above".

Plastic optical fibre (POF) (which can also be referred to as polymer optical fibre) has many similarities to glass optical fibre in that it transmits light (for illumination or data) through its core. The main difference and POF's major advantage over traditional glass optical fibre is its inherent and very robust ability to bend and stretch.

Typically, POFs are manufactured using extrusion while 'pulling' mechanisms are used for the production of traditional glass fibre. POF is heat-resistant, high-speed, low noise (POF is resistant to electro-magnetic interference which permits a greater clarity of transmitted image), flexible, robust, almost immune to the effects of vibration - and it is cheap. It also more than 10 times lighter in weight than glass optical fibre.

Plastic optical fibre is of particular utility in the area of consumer devices, not least because the fibres themselves and their associated optical links, connectors are very inexpensive in comparison to traditional glass fibre. That said, as usual it's a matter of horses for courses. Glass fibre remains the technology of choice for long- distance, high-speed data transmission while POF is mostly used used for short-distance applications of around 50 metres to 100 metres (and 150 metres at the very most) and in limited space, that makes it ideal for 'smart home' appliances, home networks, data centres, industrial networks, the aviation sector, IoT and for vehicles. The naturally high resistance of POFs also makes them ideal for use in remote sensing and multiplexing.