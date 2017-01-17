New regulatory environment signals the end of net neutrality in the US

Ideology trumps common sense

'New' board of FCC Commissioners wants to dismantle achievements of retiring chairman

Aim is to strike down the Open Internet Order

But it will be easier said than done

On this coming Friday, whilst the eyes of all of the United States and most of the rest of the world will be on the portico of the Capitol building in Washington DC and the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the Republic (or perhaps the 44th depending on whether Grover Cleveland, who was elected twice with a four-year gap between his presidencies, is counted as both the 22nd and 24th President - the debate trundles on), Tom Wheeler, the resigning Chairman of the US telecoms regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the man who is widely credited as the saviour of net neutrality in America will slip out of 445 West 12th St and out of office.

Mr. Wheeler, despite having a considerable period of time left to exercise his Chairmanship of the FCC, decided to go on the day that the new President is sworn-in. His early departure means that Donald Trump will have two vacancies to fill at the regulator - one of which must be a Republican and the other a Democrat. The change of administration means that the party political pendulum will swing to the right. The five Commissioners of the FCC are nominated by the President but only three members can be from the same political party. Thus, under the Trump administration the majority of the FCC board will be conservative Republicans.

During his tenure, Tom Wheeler was treated by the industry with considerable suspicion because, having been a telecoms lobbyist in two previous incarnations, and in light of his determination, once in the FCC job, to take issue with his former paymasters as and when the occasion demanded, he was roundly condemned as a traitor and 'a poacher turned gamekeeper'.

On the other hand, consumer organisations and advocacy groups applauded Wheeler for his determination to introduce new privacy regulations for ordinary subscribers, his backing of broadband subsidies for the poorest families in the US and his principled and continuing support of net neutrality in the face of concerted opposition from vested interests.

Commenting on Mr. Wheeler's imminent departure, Harold Feld, senior vice-president of Public Knowledge, the influential US digital rights advocacy organisation said, “When President Obama appointed Tom Wheeler chairman [of the FCC] many people voiced open suspicion of a man who had previously led two major industry trade associations. But rather than be the lapdog of the industry some had feared (or hoped for), Tom Wheeler proved himself to be the most ferocious watchdog for consumers and competition in nearly two decades.”

It is generally accepted that Mr's Wheeler's outstanding achievement (or act of treachery, depending on which side of the ideological divide one stands) as chairman of the FCC was shepherding through the regulatory maze eminently well-thought-out net neutrality rules.

The argument hinged on whether or not ISPs should be, could be, "common carriers". If ISPs were not common carriers then they were not subject to regulation by the FCC in the same way as had long pertained to so-called "traditional telcos". In the past the agency had endeavoured to prevent Internet service providers from giving certain apps, services and traffic preferential treatment by deliberately slowing or altogether blocking the transmission of others.

However, the FCC lost test case after test case when state courts sided with the ISPs -until public opinion changed and swung behind the regulator as subscribers began to realise what was going on. The result was the Open Internet Order and enforced net neutrality. It is not known how long this state of affairs will persist under the new administration, but most think it won't be for long.