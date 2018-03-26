Zuckerberg pours oil on troubled workers

Shamefully slow in apologising to Facebook users…

But remarkably swift to mollify Facebook employees

Deafening silence from the C-suite...

But scandal results in a guest appearance by the CEO himself

Assailed on all sides by scandal and damaging revelations about Facebook's relationship with Cambridge Analytica and the social network's continuing cavalier attitude to data privacy, the company's co-founder, chairman and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg took his own sweet time (and many days too long) to deign to respond to criticisms and questions from enraged Facebook users, regulators and legislators.

In the end the company issued a half-hearted non-apology seemingly in the hope that the whole matter would simply go away. It didn't and, as the howls of protest finally penetrated through the thick layers of hoodie pulled protectively over and around the chief executive's head and ears, Facebook yesterday took out full-page advertisements in seven UK and three US newspapers more fully to apologise for the latest scandal to engulf the social network.

The apology, seemingly written by Mark Zuckerberg himself, but no doubt penned with the behind-the-scenes help of a phalanx of lawyers, spin doctors, advisors and buddhist monks, is a sort-of admission that Facebook has once again played fast and loose with the personal data of its too-trusting users. In the letter published in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal in the US and in the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, the Sunday Express, the Sunday Mirror, the Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times in the UK, Zuckerberg attempted to allay user worries and deflect regulatory and legislative concerns and potential intervention by stating that Facebook has moved to prevent third-party apps "from getting so much information" and has also "started limiting the data [that] apps get when you sign-up." Thank you so very, very much.

The CEO continued, "This was a breach of trust and I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time. I promise to do better for you.” The Sunday mea culpa was in stark contrast to Zuckerberg's initial Facebook posting made as the latest wave of scandal sloshed around the company. Last Wednesday he issued a short statement notable only for the lack of an apology from either the company or the golden boy himself. Yesterday though, as the backlash continued to spread, the sound of the stable door slamming more than a week after the horse had bolted could be heard on both sides of the Atlantic.