ETSI’s NFV getting closer to universal integration

ETSI’s NFV Industry Specification Group (ETSI NFV ISG), the group which took the lead role in specifying the framework for network functions virtualisation, claims its latest work will take the whole effort a major step forward when it completes a series of key specifications.

The ISG says it’s spent the last three months completing and publishing six new NFV specifications covering virtual network function (VNF) package structure; the dynamic optimization of packet flow routing; and acceleration resource management right through to hypervisor domain requirements. In addition, it says, 18 different work projects have been approved.

Of central importance has been the defining of unified application programming interface (API) specifications - key to ensuring widespread multi-vendor interoperability. According to ETSI, this means that the numerous integration challenges that the industry currently faces can be fully addressed, and the pace at which NFV roll-out occurs can be accelerated.

Consequently, the industry will have solutions and network services from different vendors being brought to market that are all interoperable with independently-developed NFV management and orchestration systems, it’s claimed.