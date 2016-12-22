Second look: The risks and rewards for 5G patents

The granting of a new technology patent can be extremely valuable to companies and individuals, and the development of 5G should see a number of new technologies in widespread use. But how do you ensure exclusive rights are only granted to genuine inventions, and how to you prevent “stealing” of inventions via the standardisation process? Ged Owens of the EPO explains the importance of the patent process and how patent transparency can help ensure that everyone is aware of relevant patent rights and their owners. In addition, 5G will introduce advances in virtualization technology – a notoriously difficult area to patent.

Filmed at: ETSI "5G: From Myth to Reality" summit, Nice, France, 21 April 2016