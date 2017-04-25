Turning Ericsson around will need a year or two longer

Ericsson's first quarter shows more losses

The media business could be redirected

Just a few years more and new products will right the ship

Big ships take a while to turn around. Ericsson’s first quarter results, announced today, seemed just about what the analysts were expecting albeit with a slightly bigger operating loss. Essentially Ericsson is on what’s become its standard trajectory of “unsatisfactory performance” according to newish president and CEO, Börje Ekholm.

Ekholm, only took the reins in mid January, so like ‘you-know-who’ he is coming up to his first 100 days. New strategic directions are being readied against a very difficult backdrop.

“It’s difficult because we need to invest at the same time as we work on our cost structure,” he explained to analysts in a call today. He cited accelerating losses with the cloud business, and the fact that while “services are developing fairly well, legacy products are falling off faster than we expected,” he said. Additional difficulty was experienced with lower IPR licensing revenues and the non-renewal of managed services contracts , leading to reduced scope in North America.