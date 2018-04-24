Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

What are the key enablers for the success of commercial NFV deployment? How does OPNFV/Open Source help facilitate that? - Full Length

 

Depending on whom you talk to there are many enablers for CSP success in NFV deployment – interoperability, orchestration, dev ops, back office agility, the list goes on...


Ericsson Intel Channel Search —

Ericsson outlines the role of open source in 5G evolution

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
Ericsson & Intel Channel 2018-04-24T10:38:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mmumcNTusaw?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Mats Karlsson, Head of R&D and Portfolio, Ericsson

The ONS event in Los Angeles this year saw much discussion around the areas of cloud-native, containers, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Ericsson explains to TelecomTV how these technologies, along with the increased interest in open source from the telecoms operators, are already influencing the evolution of 5G. Ericsson is also particularly interested in the role of Edge compute in 5G and its implications in numerous use cases.

Filmed at:  Open Networking Summit, North America, Los Angeles, California

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK