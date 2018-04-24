Ericsson outlines the role of open source in 5G evolution

The ONS event in Los Angeles this year saw much discussion around the areas of cloud-native, containers, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Ericsson explains to TelecomTV how these technologies, along with the increased interest in open source from the telecoms operators, are already influencing the evolution of 5G. Ericsson is also particularly interested in the role of Edge compute in 5G and its implications in numerous use cases.

Filmed at: Open Networking Summit, North America, Los Angeles, California