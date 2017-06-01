Here, There and Everywhere. Sgt Pepper: 50 years ago today, give or take a week

Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band hits its half century

A once in a lifetime mix of musical genius and technological experimentation

All down to the 5th Beatle's use of the "double vibrocated sploshing flange"

Missing the point. New documentary film features zero Beatles music

It was 50 years ago tomorrow, June 2, 1967, that Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles was released in the US. It had been out in the UK since May 26, but, for reasons not readily apparent, folklore has it that the world-changing album first hit the shops, here, there and everywhere, on June 1.

"Lots of commemorations and celebrations are being held and, as you might expect, behind all the baby-boomer nostalgia for the Summer of Love and everything that went with it, the corporate money-making machine has been cranked-up to overdrive in yet another attempt to wring yet more hard cash out of what Professor Kevin Dettmar described in the Oxford Encyclopaedia of British Literature as "the most important and influential rock and roll album ever recorded."

And it's true. Half a century on, the LP remains a magical mix of sublime songwriting, tunes and musicianship made possible and brought together on one long-playing 33-rpm record by the most cutting-edge recording technology available at the time. To date more than 35 million copies of the album have been sold.

World famous, rich and sick and so tired of touring, the band's immense popularity (and cash-generating capabilities) decided their recording label to permit them a financially unlimited recording budget and open-ended recording time. The group had experimented with different recording technologies and techniques on earlier albums (most notably Rubber Soul and Revolver) and began Sgt Pepper in the way they intended to continue. As George Martin, the "5th Beatle" and the band's peerless producer said, the LP was a "continuous process of technological experimentation."

Indeed, the very first session of the incredibly lengthy 55-hour recording process of Strawberry Fields Forever (originally intended for inclusion on Sgt Pepper together with Penny Lane) featured a keyboard instrument called the Mellotron. which is an "electro-mechanical polyphonic tape replay keyboard". What's more it's British! The Mellotron was developed in Birmingham in 1963 and became immensely popular with a lot of modern beat combos once the Beatles had used it. It works by guiding a section of magnetic tape across a recording head and different parts of the tape can be accessed on a keyboard to get and reproduce different sounds.

George Martin said the approach to Strawberry Fields Forever "set the agenda for the whole album" and made it evident that Sgt Pepper was "going to be a record that could never be performed live", which is exactly what the Beatles wanted.

Famously, Sgt Pepper was recorded on four-track equipment, a technology that by modern standards was primitive and limited in the extreme - but look and listen to what George Martin did with the Beatles and what they wrote and performed. Much use was made of reduction mixing whereby between one and four tracks from one recording device are mixed and then dubbed onto another 'master' (but still four-track) recording machine. The engineers were thus able to allow the Beatles access to what was a 'virtual' multitrack studio. The rest, as they say, is history.

Sgt Pepper also featured a lot of signal processing, including dynamic range compression, reverb, direct injection, pitch control, ambiphonics, varispeed and signal limiting. Famously, the album also included much automatic double tracking (ADT) wherein tape recorders were used simultaneously to double a sound, Entranced by the results, John Lennon asked George Martin how the technology worked. He replied that Lennon's nasal Liverpudlian twang had been "treated with a double vibrocated sploshing flange." Thereafter Lennon, who knew a piss-take when he heard one, always called ADT "flanging" and the term has been in common usage in the recording industry ever since.