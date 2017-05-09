T.faster: DSL’s next stop is a terabit

New target for DSL - 1 terabit over 100 meters of copper

New super-fast technologies will serve 5G

Case presented at Paris G.fast Summit

How fast can Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) go? For the last 25 to 30 years the popular answer has always been, “Probably not much faster than the next technical iteration.” Like Moore’s Law, DSL is always deemed to be in danger of running into ‘physical limits’ but, also like Moore’s Law, has so far been able to swerve around them all.

And now it looks as if another successful swerve might be taking place. Tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10), DSL brainbox Dr John Cioffi, Hitachi America Professor Emeritus at Stanford and CEO of Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment (ASSIA), is due to take the stage at the Paris G.fast Summit conference to announce ‘Terabit DSL.’

Like all DSLs it’s a case of speed v. distance. The new terabit DSL is claimed able to achieve One Terabit over 100 meters, 100 Gigabits over 300 meters, and 10 Gigabits over 500 meters.