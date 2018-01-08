The digital voice assistant is here to stay, but how disruptive is it likely to be?

2018 proclaimed the year of the digital voice assistant

Analysts expect a surge this year

Owners say they use their smartphones less since their DVA purchase

It looks very much as though this is going to be the year, ready or not, of the ‘digital voice assistants’ - Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana and more - and the increasingly popular smart speakers which people are buying to give them voice.

Not only is the ‘DVA’ getting a pronounced push from vendors, convinced that it will prove stiff device competition for the venerable old smartphone, but consumer research seems to bear out that it’s also widely regarded as an easier way to get through to specific information or video content - consumers therefore want it.

Whether its rise will involve an industry-defining, make or break struggle between the big vendors keen to hold onto their consumer attention share (as some analysts seem keen to promote), seems unlikely.

Yes it’s important and a lot of money is at stake, but let’s not get carried away. The voice assistant is surely more an adjunct to the smartphone and PC in the information or entertainment gathering role, not a replacement for them. For a year or two it may take revenue share, then after that it will take its place (alongside the tablet which was also presented as an existential threat to the smartphone in its time) as one of the important ways you interact with the Internet, depending on how well the concept is developed from this point.