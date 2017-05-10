Fullscreen User Comments
Performance Monitoring and Assurance for LTE Networks

2017-05-10

Accedian 

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9pcd9XXisiE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

LTE/VoLTE Customer Experience Assurance

Introduction

Virtualized monitoring and big data analytics are key ingredients for ensuring an optimal 4G customer experience. During this proof-of-concept video filmed during Mobile World Congress 2017, Accedian VP of Global Strategy and Solutions, Ramiro Nobre, explains how Accedian’s SkyLIGHT Platform and Reliance's data analytics Jio Coverage Platform (JCP) are used together to optimize network quality and user experience in real-time for approximately 70 million mobile subscribers in India.

