Blog: Just transforming the technology won’t cut it

The airline industry, for instance, exhibits some fascinating parallels. Airlines operate in a deregulated environment and the name of the game today is to cut costs to try to stay ahead of ever lowering per passenger ticket prices. Sound familiar?

To illustrate its problems the last couple of months has seen insolvency threaten Italy’s Alitalia and has put the UK’s Monarch Airlines out of business. For Monarch the market has moved on and its business model, developed for an earlier time, just can’t cope; while Alitalia has been unable to restructure to get a grip on its costs (amongst other things) by shedding employees. Its latest proposal for an across-the-board cut in wages in return for more investment was rejected. Administration followed by a complete break-up looks possible. In the airline business the short- and long-haul markets have diverged and what works in one doesn’t work so well in the other - different planes, different customer expectations, different cost structures.

Essentially low cost airlines, the category that Monarch found itself in, do short haul best because passengers - even relatively wealthy ones - care less about levels of service on a short flight. They are in the air for less time, so don’t demand feeding and watering and can put up with less comfort on the journey.

This is not so different from the telecoms market where low cost Web-scale or ‘digital’ approaches to delivering services are on the rise because users are prepared to sacrifice the high-touch customer relationship and ‘5 nines’ reliability on offer if it means big savings. But with this approach there is always the danger that customers, while enjoying the low prices, quietly suffer a “user experience deficit” and yearn for more provider contact.

As always, there’s a balance to be struck. Naturally, the long-haul airline players, such as Alitalia, have a harder time stripping out costs because of customer expectations. So one proven way forward for them when it comes to costs is to be careful not to cut service quality, but to actually try to make the customer experience better while at the same time reducing costs where possible.