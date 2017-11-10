Fullscreen User Comments
NFV: 5 years, that’s not a lot, or is it? - Highlights

By Martyn Warwick
Dell EMC 2017-11-10T12:54:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/svIIW7aO6bA?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

SDN panel discussion

As David Bowie almost sang, “It’s been five years, my brain hurts a lot,” a sentiment many participants in the NFV ISG can relate to. But looking back they also feel that the ‘journey’ has been successful - they are happy with the NFV foundations and appreciate all the learnings they’ve picked up on the way. There is now no question that the VNFs can work, said one participant, now we’re concerned that they can all work together.

Featuring: 

Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero
Head of Virtualization, Telefonica GCTO
Telefonica
 
Eric Debeau
Head of R & D Team
Orange
 
Saurabh Sandhir 
VP Product Management Team
Nuage Networks
 
Eric Vallone
Director of Product Management, Service Provider Solutions
Dell EMC
 
Filmed at: SDN NFV World Congress 2017, The Hague, Netherlands

