NFV: 5 years, that’s not a lot, or is it? - Highlights

As David Bowie almost sang, “It’s been five years, my brain hurts a lot,” a sentiment many participants in the NFV ISG can relate to. But looking back they also feel that the ‘journey’ has been successful - they are happy with the NFV foundations and appreciate all the learnings they’ve picked up on the way. There is now no question that the VNFs can work, said one participant, now we’re concerned that they can all work together.

Featuring:

Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero

Head of Virtualization, Telefonica GCTO

Telefonica

Eric Debeau

Head of R & D Team

Orange

Saurabh Sandhir

VP Product Management Team

Nuage Networks

Eric Vallone

Director of Product Management, Service Provider Solutions

Dell EMC