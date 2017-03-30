Blog: Is there scope for a ‘customer first’ Telco IoT Alliance?

Here’s why and how telcos could join together and play the responsibility card on Internet of Things with the proposition that the telco IoT business is not just about mining data: it’s about being the customer’s data custodian and, if instructed, its broker.

Last month a UK morning radio news programme featured an item on the popularity of Amazon’s Alexa digital companion. But the story became really interesting the next day when it turned out that broadcasting the word ‘Alexa’ had caused dozens of listening Alexas out in radioland to wake up and start chatting with their owners.

As a result the radio audience had suddenly realised that Alexa and the other digital assistants were permanently alert and listening. That, they all thought, was ‘creepy’. “And what else were they listening to?” they asked the broadcaster the next day. “ How do we know that Amazon isn’t recording all our conversations?”

How indeed?

The ‘Alexa incident’ is just one of a slew of recent techno-privacy ‘moments’ which, little by little, have been waking the public up to what they should have known for a while: which is that if you’re not explicitly paying for something in the technology world, then you’re probably offering up valuable information in exchange for it.

People ‘sort of’ knew this already. They knew that Google collected information about our likes to better deliver ads, for instance. But the Internet of Things (IoT) technology behind the recent problems and the increasingly intrusive services using it, have a way of sneaking up and surprising us all into ‘Ah-ha’ and ‘Uh-oh’ moments.

There’s been the ‘listening Barbie’ incident – doubly shocking because it was apparently recording little girls. Very recently there has been news of both the UK and US spying organisations working together to bug television sets which could be deployed to record conversations.

And it isn’t just information-gathering in the spotlight. Online enterprises like Yahoo, TalkTalk and many more, seem to have a problem holding on to personal data once it’s collected, causing a steady stream of ‘big data’ thefts – complete with credit card details – and yet more public outrage. And don’t forget the biggest security worry of all – IoT device hacking to launch distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS).

As a result there are already reports of flagging interest in IoT because of privacy and security concerns. Is the still-emerging IoT industry about to shoot itself in the foot?

We say it’s already taking aim, but there’s still time to fix things and telcos can play a major role if they and the equipment suppliers/IoT application providers, step up to the plate together. But first, a recap.

So far the world’s telcos have not generally joined in with Google, Samsung, Amazon, Apple and the rest in a mad scramble for data, despite often expressing a desire to do so. In both Europe and America telco advocates often argue that they have been unfairly constrained by regulation and, not surprisingly, many have praised the most recent actions of the FCC’s new chairman, Ajit Pai, in rolling back the FCC’s privacy requirements for telcos. They figure it will assist them to proffer IoT data-gathering business models on the same basis as their OTT rivals.