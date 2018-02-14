Worth seeing in Barcelona: Elisa's self organising network technology

The Elisa SON will be demo'd at MWC by Red Hat

System utilises closed-loop automation

Can double the user data throughput, claim

Worth seeing in Barcelona: Finnish mobile operator Elisa and its ‘cloud-ready’ mobile network automation solution. Elisa has teamed up with open source and NFV specialist Red Hat to develop a saleable system from what was an in-house project - this is an approach I think we’ll be seeing quite a bit more of as the SDNFV vendor/service provider relationship continues to evolve.

The system itself is a SON (self-organising network) which Elisa says is designed to enable telecom operators to get the full potential from their networks.

Elisa says its approach is based on ‘closed-loop automation’ which is where a system uses feedback to refine the performance of an operation or process - in this case it’s mostly about the flow of data of different types and classes across a network, where all the flows are contending for elbow room.

In the Elisa network in Finland, the software initiates more than two million network tests and generates 2,000 feedback-driven changes daily, it’s claimed.

That feedback steers the controlling algorithms to greater network efficiency. Elisa claims the system can double the user data throughput on the existing network as well as improve service quality and boost the customer experience. This has been a great assist to Elisa which has established an ‘unlimited data plan’ approach to the market and has presumably enabled it to keep the network running ahead of congestion and capacity constraints.

“Our automated network optimization solution offers operators both operating and capital expenditure savings. Less resource-intensive manual work is required and the existing investments can be fully utilized,” says Elisa CTO Kalle Lehtinen.

“Our software and algorithms are field-proven in Elisa’s own network. Therefore, Elisa SON’s automation use cases focus on issues that are the most relevant for operators. In addition, operators can create and develop their own optimization algorithms,” Lehtinen says.

Elisa claims its collaboration with Red Hat, using its OpenShift Container Platform, has helped it to be more agile in developing, managing and launching Elisa SON.