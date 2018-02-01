Wanted: a sensible approach to wholesale

When you break it all down, says Marc, the virtualisation of elements is making them much more easily deployable for end-users. So service providers need to be ready to accommodate new customer requirements, often across multiple SPs. For instance, he says, customers are increasingly IT and software aware and less patient. So the old style of quoting and provisioning capacity is no longer good enough. They want things on demand. That's fine but gets complicated if the services themselves are ‘multi-carrier’.

He says MEF 3.0 articulates intercarrier relationships so that one SP platform can be used by another. To do that you need technical reference points and then you need to agree commercial arrangements so you can ‘settle’. Hear Marc on this and much more.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017