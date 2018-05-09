Vodafone acquires European operations from Liberty Global for €18.4 billion

Buys Liberty’s operations in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania

Total enterprise value of €18.4 billion

“Vodafone will become Europe’s leading NGN owner”, says CEO

Deutsche Telekom CEO “will fight for fair competition”

Vodafone Group has announced this morning that it has agreed to acquire Unitymedia in Germany and Liberty Global’s UPC operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania for a total enterprise value of €18.4 billion, of which €10.8 billion will be cash. The deal excludes Liberty’s “Direct Home” business. Reach and subscriber numbers have been stated as follows:

Unitymedia: 13.0m homes passed, 7.2m fixed-line customers

UPC Czech: 1.5m homes passed, 0.7m fixed-line customers

UPC Hungary: 1.8m homes passed, 1.1m fixed-line customers

UPC Romania: 3.1m homes passed, 1.3m fixed-line customers

(Note the three sets of CEE figures come from Liberty; Vodafone states that together they provide services to 2.4m unique customers).

Vodafone says the deal will accelerate its converged communications strategy through in-market consolidation in Vodafone’s largest market (i.e. Germany) and in Vodafone’s CEE markets of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. Once completed, Vodafone says the deal will make it the leading next generation network (NGN) owner in Europe, with 54 million cable or fibre homes “on-net” and a total NGN reach of 110 million homes and businesses, including wholesale arrangements.

“This transaction will create the first truly converged, pan-European champion of competition,” said Vittorio Colao, Chief Executive of Vodafone Group. “It represents a step change in Europe’s transition to a Gigabit Society and a transformative combination for Vodafone that will generate significant value for shareholders.”

Unitymedia is the second largest cable operator in Germany, and Vodafone believes it will now become a converged national challenger to “the dominant incumbent” (i.e. Deutsche Telekom) with the scale to accelerate the goal of the German government to bring Gigabit connections to around 25 million German homes (62 per cent of total households) by 2022.