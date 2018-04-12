Telefónica partners with Etisalat, Singtel and SoftBank to create Global Telco Security Alliance

Alliance has presence in over 60 countries, with 1.2 billion customers in total

Includes over 20 security centres and more than 6,000 cyber security experts

Members to share cyber risk intelligence and security capabilities

Will create one of the world's leading managed security services platforms

Telefónica, Etisalat, Singtel and SoftBank have today signed an agreement to create the Global Telco Security Alliance to offer their combined enterprise customers a comprehensive portfolio of cyber security services. The alliance is claimed to be one of the world’s biggest cyber security providers, with more than 1.2 billion customers in over 60 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Through their combined resources and capabilities, the group says it can protect enterprises against the rising cyber security risks as the information security environment becomes increasingly complex. The idea is that members can achieve operational synergies and economies of scale that will eventually help lower costs for their customers.

“The Security Alliance will help all its members to deliver disruptive innovation to secure our customers’ digital lives,” said Pedro Pablo Pérez, VP Security at Telefónica and CEO of Telefonica’s cybersecurity unit ElevenPaths. “For Telefónica, it’s a major step ahead in complementing our ability to develop as an intelligent Managed Security Service Provider and to continue to deliver outstanding growth.”

The group’s members collectively operate 22 Security Operation Centres (SOCs) and employ more than 6,000 cyber security experts. To expand their global footprint, the alliance is open to the possibility of bringing in new members over time.

Under the agreement, the group will share network intelligence on cyber threats and leverage their joint global reach, assets and cyber security capabilities to serve customers worldwide. Leveraging each member’s respective geographic footprint and expertise, the alliance is able to support each other’s customers, allowing them to respond rapidly to any cyber security threats.

“We need swift and coordinated global responses to defend enterprises that operate across transnational borders as cyber threats are increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication,” said Art Wong, CEO of Global Cyber Security at Singtel. “Singtel and its US-based subsidiary Trustwave are both well-established security leaders across the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. The group’s resources, combined with those of its alliance partners, will provide a robust cyber security platform to protect our global customers, allowing them to thrive in the digital economy.”

To enhance their cyber security portfolio, the members will also look into the possibility of developing new technologies such as predictive analytics using machine learning and advanced cyber security for IoT. The alliance will also consider developing a joint roadmap for the evolution of their security portfolios and explore joint investments in security products and services, SOCs, platforms, start-ups and R&D.

“Organizations now face a new breed of threats and need to manage digital risks in their environments,” said Francisco Salcedo, SVP at Etisalat Digital said. “Today’s strategic alliance will give us a unique opportunity to work hand in hand with our telecom counterparts and deliver innovative security services for digital risk management.”

“Hackers have well-established and organized communities where they cooperate to produce cyber threats,” added Andrew Schwabecher, Head of the Cloud & Cyber Security Division at SoftBank Corp. “It's time that the world's largest network of operators formed a global alliance to strengthen our defence against these attacks.”