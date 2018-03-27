Responding to customers six times faster

Nokia bolsters Customer Experience Index (CEI) with machine learning and intelligent automation

Claims it reduces time to derive deep insights on subscriber experiences from months to days

Service providers gain a greater understanding of the subscriber experience

Nokia claims it’s offering a dramatic AI advance as it unveils the latest version of its Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software. Essentially this builds a profile of each customer based on what it can deduce about the customer's requirements, sensitivities and how much it’s paying to get its services, and then matches this up against real-world network performance and how quickly the service provider should be responding to problems, suspected problems and (best of all) cut looming problems off at the pass before they become real ones.

Or in marketing terms: Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight provides a holistic, real-time view of the customer experience to help service providers quickly identify issues and prioritize improvements based on their customer and business impact. It features Nokia's Customer Experience Index (CEI), which correlates information from the network, devices, customer care, billing and other sources with satisfaction surveys like the Net Promoter Score to produce a customer-specific score that tracks service performance and subscriber satisfaction.

This latest version of Nokia’s Customer Experience Index (CEI) taps machine learning and deep learning algorithms, co-developed with Nokia Bell Labs, to provide better prediction and automation capabilities. The algorithms optimize themselves over time, decreasing the time required for the initial tuning of the index from months to days, and delivering a far more accurate view of subscriber satisfaction. As a result, service providers can take actions based on CEI insights and predictions six times faster to address service issues and deliver better revenue-generating services based on subscriber needs and preferences.

The latest version of the Nokia CEI also adds integration with Nokia Fastermind, which leverages machine learning to extract value from customer analytics data for real-time decisioning (RTD). The integration closes the loop from insights to action by providing automated, real-time recommendations for next-best-actions that service providers can implement to proactively address issues and improve the subscriber experience.

The new Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software is expected to be available beginning in Q3 2018.