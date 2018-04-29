Merged Sprint and T-Mobile the only carrier capable of delivering nationwide 5G, says Legere

T-Mobile and Sprint have finally signed on the dotted line for a merger

‘New’ T-Mobile claims that combining with Sprint will enable it to make a spirited dash to 5G

But the deal could still face a major challenge from US regulators and the Trump administration

US mobile operators T-Mobile and Sprint, have at last agreed a merger which values Sprint at around $26.5 billion. The new joint company, to be called T-Mobile (it’s more a German takeover than a merger) is to be led by T-Mobile’s ‘uncarrier’ CEO, John Legere. It will be headquartered at T-Mobile’s HQ in Bellevue, Washington.

However, the deal might face resistance from US regulators worried about the concentration of power and the commensurate drop in competition. Pre-empting the objections, the new T-Mobile’s industrial rationale for the merger is that by combining both networks and pooling the companies spectrum it will be in a position to roll out 5G ‘in depth’ (a process which has to start pretty-much immediately). It’s casting itself as the US network most likely to get 5G out the door first, pointing to its record on LTE as an indication that it can move fast when it wants to.

According to the announcement, the company will “supercharge T-Mobile’s Un-carrier strategy to disrupt the marketplace and lay the foundation for US companies and innovators to lead in the 5G era.”

“The New T-Mobile will have the network capacity to rapidly create a nationwide 5G network with the breadth and depth needed to enable U.S. firms and entrepreneurs to continue to lead the world in the coming 5G era, as U.S. companies did in 4G. The new company will be able to light up a broad and deep 5G network faster than either company could separately. T-Mobile deployed nationwide LTE twice as fast as Verizon and three times faster than AT&T, and the combined company is positioned to do the same in 5G with deep spectrum assets and network capacity,” it says.

The political message to regulators is clear - if you want to see your world-beating 5G environment materialise, then you’d be wise to green flag this takeover and create a strong network builder.