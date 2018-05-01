Bye Mark: WhatsApp's Jan Koum heads off to find new friends

WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves the building

He's probably now going to fund something new

But mystery surrounds exactly why he left when he did

Readers might remember Jan Koum, the man who won his 15 minutes of fame by founding WhatsApp, steering it laden with hundreds of millions of global users into Facebook and walking away with a share of $19 billion, hardly to be heard of again. Except he didn’t walk away. He stayed on under Mark Zuckerberg, keeping his head down and (according to him) fending off attempts to plunder user data and put it to work to the greater (Facebook) good.

Until now. Now Koum appears to have finally had enough and he’s off. He’s leaving Facebook and WhatsApp and moving on to other things, apparently because Zuckerberg keeps trying to chip away at WhatsApp’s privacy imperative. Except Koum had already ceded that ground two years ago when it started sharing telephone and other user data.

When Facebook bought WhatsApp Koum came onto the scene with a nicely-honed narrative. Born in the Soviet Union he apparently felt the cold chill of Soviet surveillance in the air and harboured a desire to get the world talking across boundaries without the threat of anyone listening in. So WhatsApp, which he formed with Brian Acton, a colleague at Yahoo where they both worked previously, was developed with privacy and, just as important, free use to the fore. It made a major impact and was widely adopted, especially in emerging economies.

It even inadvertently alerted European users to the threat to net neutrality when KPN, claiming bitterly about the loss of SMS revenue, introduced a surcharge on WhatsApp users. That set off a furore in Holland and alarm in the rest of Europe and resulted in the Dutch introducing the first net neutrality law, much to the chagrin of the European Union which was trying to slip through a telecoms bill minus adequate (or any) net neutrality protections. The rest, as they say, is history.