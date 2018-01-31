At last, has someone developed an OTT-beater?

Metaswitch claims MNO tills may be about to chime

New collaboration and ‘multi-persona’ service for MNOs only

Might appeal to ‘cord-cutting’ freelance workers, digital families and mobile workforces

Cloud native specialist, Metaswitch, has launched a business communications and collaboration product family called MaX, aimed at mobile network operators (MNOs) who can in turn offer services to their corporate and small business customers. MaX enters an already crowded field full of big established software vendors and, increasingly, Internet based service providers such as Slack which offers freemium comms and collaboration services.

The difference is that the Metaswitch technology sits on top of an MNO’s carrier-grade network and is thus able to offer a few tricks, features and solid business advantages that the OTT services can’t. In doing so it’s constructing MNOs a platform on which they can offer revenue-generating, better-than-Internet services in the voice and messaging domains.

So the hope must be that Slack and its ilk have proven the need and the utility of these private collaboration services and the MNOs can come along and offer more secure, fully supported, bullet-proof versions.