Taking Carrier Ethernet to the thousands and thousands of small guys

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
CSP Channel 2018-01-29T16:36:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rsfEcc99Mbc?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF

Pascal tells Guy Daniels that, in addition to launching MEF 3.0, the MEF has turned its attention to what he calls the thousands and thousands of small(ish) access providers and local providers who up to now haven’t found a home in MEF while it’s been concentrating on winning the ‘tier ones’ to carrier Ethernet. He says it’s important to get the attention from the small guys to ensure that services can be extended to all (or nearly all) providers who have local loops to fill. 

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017

