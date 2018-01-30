Knowing your aaS from your elbow

Ribbon takes a bow.

Verizon picks newbie's Session Border Controller for its Virtual Network Services offering

First fruit of the Sonus/Genband merger

"as a Service" concept expands to encompass everything that is 'network'​

With the global comms industry focusing heavily on intelligent cloud systems and technologies such as SDN and NFV, the emphasis on virtualisation products and services is intense - as is the notion of providing more or less everything in digital communications "as a service" (aaS). In essence, "aaS" is a subset of cloud computing and embodies the concept that enterprises should be able to call up, at will, and from anywhere across as service provider's network, reusable software components of particularly fine granularity.

Currently the most successful example of "aaS" is Software as a service (SaaS) followed by Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). However, as virtualisation takes hold the aaS field is quickly evolving and widening as enterprise customers demand that cost-effective network security and protection must go hand-in-glove with the very best in high-quality communications experiences.

One area and technology of intense interest and relevance here is the Session Border Controller (SBC). A Session Border Controller is a cross between a network highway patrol cop and a border guard manning a post at a vital frontier or boundary. As such, it can be either a kind of hardware device or a software application 'firewall' that controls admission to a network at the point at which a private network meets the public Internet.

An SBC filters traffic, manages bandwidth and protects against intrusions including hack attacks, viruses and malware whilst, simultaneously, governing other real-time communications such as data and video. And now the giant US-headquartered service provider, Verizon Communications, has announced that it has selected SBS software from a new Massachusetts-based company, Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications may not, as yet, be particularly well known (after all it only came into existence at end of last year) but the names Sonus and Genband certainly are. Those two companies had been active and successful in the telecoms, networking and communications services sectors for many years when, in November 2017, they merged. Having braided themselves together, tied the knot, cut the rug and trimmed off the loose ends the resulting fruit of the loom is Ribbon.

Ribbon isn't attempting to weave together a new client base from scratch, after all, both Sonus and Genband had extensive tapestries of customers including AT&T, BT and Vodafone, but Verizon's commitment to use Ribbon's Session Border Controller Software edition (SBS SWe) as a service (SBCaaS) via the telco's Virtual Network Services is a feather in the company's cap even if the tortuous alphabet soup of industry acronyms and initials used to abbreviate the concepts stick in the craw rather than slip easily off the lips.