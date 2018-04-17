How can Telcos attract top talent? a little chat with Cloudfare’s Matthew Prince might help

According to Cloudfare CEO Matthew Prince, Cloudfare has long regarded any personal data crossing its network as ‘toxic’ and its mission is to get it on to wherever it’s going as quickly as possible, leaving no trace. Interesting concept, but those watching Zuckerberg squirming in front of the gruff old geriatrics at the congressional hearing, might suddenly begin to see its sense.

Prince is adamant that everyone’s clickstream is safe with him (he’s having his logs audited) and there will be no charge either. Which raises the obvious question... er why go to all the expense of providing a service from which you’ve pledged yourself unable to benefit?

Prince sees Cloudfare’s overall mission as being the polar the opposite of Google’s. Where Google gathers data Cloudfare strains to keep it private. He says data privacy in the US is on a downhill slope. The Facebook debacle obviously, but his 1.1.1.1 plan was hatched well before that emerged. His concern is that more and more ISPs have become media companies and will be able to use their DNS data to target advertising. If all consumers use 1.1.1.1 or another ‘ethical’ DNS, that will scotch that little scheme.

In other words he wants to profile his company and its researchers as being in the vanguard of data privacy, rather than in the rearguard fending off court action and user hatred.

And he says, that’s the payback.

Prince wants Cloudfare to be the place that top developers choose to inhabit. It’s easy to underestimate the importance of this. If the network/communications business has a raw input it’s developer talent - software developers are fed in on one side, code and services emerge from the other.

Competent to very good developer talent is obviously welcome, but the very best talent will take you to the top; will make that small skill difference to make all the difference to your company fortunes. Think Christiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid (sorry Americans, a footballer who earns hundreds of millions for kicking goals). Ronaldo is worth it to Real Madrid because his extraordinary skill and experience makes the difference between winning and coming second.

The software business is not that different.