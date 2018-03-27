Chocks Away! UK5G testbed takes flight

UK 5G , innovation network will be operational next week.

Government endorsed programme to support the development and adoption of next generation technology

Applications and use cases to be stress tested in nationwide trials

Vertical industry partners will be a major focus of attention

Back in early 1950's Britain, the Rolls-Royce Thrust-Measuring Rig or "Flying Bedstead" as it was affectionately and more commonly called, was used to experiment with VTOL (vertical takeoff-and-landing) technologies. This work eventually resulted in the development and deployment of the world famous amd world-beating Hawker Siddeley Harrier "Jump Jet", a hugely successful military aircraft that could operate from "improvised bases" such as clearings in jungles and dense forest as well as car parks and the tops of shipping containers.

Last night the BT Tower in central London played host to the launch of UK5G, a new industry body tasked with the responsibility of supporting the development of the UK as a global leader in the development and uptake of 5G. It is fully expected that the new testbed, endorsed by the British government via the aegis of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will quickly develop world-leading 5G technologies, services and applications as innovative and revolutionary as the remarkable aircraft that were built on the results of the pioneering studies of the Flying Bedstead of yore.

The UK innovation network brings together a wide range of organisations from across the 5G eco-system. Members include representatives from the UK's world-leading research bodies and laboratories, technology providers, the investment community, regulators and, interestingly and crucially, vertical industry partners, some of which may not, as yet, be fully aware of the benefits that next-generation wireless connectivity will confer on their sectors.

UK5G's remit is to "build and nurture" a community that brings together industry, researchers and research organisations, the public sector, entrepreneurs, innovators and end users with the intent to speed Britain's development and deployment of 5G. Central to the initiative is the ability and determination of participating organisations to share knowledge about emerging 5G research and development and to learn from lessons learned. The innovation network will also enable and facilitate introductions and collaborations between technologists, potential new entrants and major industrial adopters and identify key developments, opportunities, challenges and barriers to 5G adoption.

Other responsibilities are to provide an immediately available and fully up-to-date information source for the industry and to be the locus for research, technology and industry collaboration. Furthermore, UK5G will also be a focus whereby overseas businesses can gain a detailed understanding of the advantages inherent in investing in the UK and its 5G test-bed network.

What's more, in partnership with the British Government, UK5G will support both inward and outward investment opportunities and promote knowledge building and sharing through working groups and member's events.

As part of the launch UK5G also announced the membership of its 25 member-strong Advisory Board, the job of which will be to provide advice, guidance and support for the aims and goals of the innovation network as well as providing impartial, industry-focused advice to DCMS on its future plans for 5G.