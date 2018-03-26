AT&T commits to white box deployment for its 5G cellular network

Over 60,000 white box routers will be installed over the next few years

Deployed in cell towers to support new 5G networks

White box routers will run AT&T’s own dNOS operating system

Network orchestrated by ONAP software

AT&T has announced that it will deploy over 60,000 ‘white box’ routers over the next several years across its wireless access network in the US. It is further evidence that the telco plans to continue to disrupt the equipment ecosystem with its ongoing push into virtualisation, open source and open hardware. It says it will deploy these routers in its 5G-equipped towers and small cells, rather than use traditional, proprietary routers from what we might now have to call ‘legacy vendors’.

“White box represents a radical realignment of the traditional service provider model,” said Andre Fuetsch, CTO and president of AT&T Labs. “We’re no longer constrained by the capabilities of proprietary silicon and feature roadmaps of traditional vendors. We’re writing open hardware specifications for these machines, and developing the open source software that powers these boxes. This means faster hardware upgrades, since anyone can build to these specs. And software upgrades that move at internet speed. We’re doing this all while keeping costs low so we can focus on expanding our nationwide mobile 5G footprint for our customers as quickly as possible.”

The telco is quick to add that this isn’t just another vision: “It’s a plan that we are committed to.” Indeed, a year ago AT&T announced its first successful trial with white box equipment, which it expanded earlier this year. This week’s announcement of 60,000 white box deployments is highly significant, given that AT&T’s wireless network currently comprises around 60,000 towers and 5,000 central offices.

That first live field trial last March was for a multi-supplier open source white box switch, using a common, uniform open network operating system across multiple merchant silicon chips. AT&T said at the time that it was exploring white box options for other network gear – testing the replacement of proprietary routers on its cell towers with white box routers, in an attempt to increase the capacity on each tower while keeping costs in order.