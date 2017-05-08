VMware partners with Oracle for enterprise app management and security
© Flickr/cc-licence/EconBiz App
- Oracle’s mobile customers gain app management and security with VMware AirWatch
- Improved access with VMware’s Workspace ONE app platform
- Oracle claims the most enterprise mobile apps in the Apple App Store
- Built around Oracle Mobile Cloud Service (OMCS) for mobile devices
VMware and Oracle have announced a new partnership designed to simplify management and enable advanced security features for Oracle’s suite of mobile business applications and Oracle Mobile Cloud Service (OMCS) for mobile devices. Oracle says it has the most enterprise mobile applications of any vendor in the Apple App Store. As a result of this collaboration, Oracle’s mobile customers and partners can now leverage application management and security by using VMware AirWatch.
Enterprise IT organisations will be able to manage their Oracle application suite on a single unified platform together with their other business-critical applications and devices. Users should benefit by being able to access these applications through a simple digital workspace environment, either from a mobile device, laptop or desktop, using VMware Workspace ONE and AirWatch.
“Mobilizing critical business processes is at the core of both of our organisations’ DNA and this collaboration will help us advance this shared vision for our customers and their end users alike,” said Sanjay Poonen, COO, customer operations, VMware. “Workspace ONE is the industry’s only integrated platform for application and access management and unified endpoint management that enables simple enterprise secure access to any app from any device, accelerating adoption of digital workspaces.”
Oracle’s suite of business applications is targeted at customers of all sizes to help them manage the complexities of global business environments. Its OMCS solution simplifies enterprise mobility by giving customers a complete mobile solution and the choice and flexibility to develop their own unique enterprise mobile strategy, making it easy for enterprises to develop and extend existing enterprise applications or build custom apps with a Mobile First platform.
“We put our customers at the centre of everything we do and we’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our business applications to expand their software investment,” said Thomas Kurian, president, Oracle. “Oracle has many customers who have standardised on VMware Workspace ONE for application security and management.”
