Enterprises stampede to multi- and hybrid cloud solutions

Fierce competition breaking out between Microsoft, Oracle and Google as they take on AWS

69% of enterprises will have multi-cloud/hybrid IT environments by 2019

But the rising complexity will likely see the emergence of cloud dealers with simple, fixed-price offerings

The cloud shows no signs of deflating according to 451 Research which has been totting up the numbers in the run-up to AWS re:invent, Amazon Web Services’ bun-fight next week. On the contrary, it says enough enterprises are now quickly moving to hybrid and multi-cloud environments for cloud to be called ‘mainstream’.

Ninety per cent of the organizations it surveyed were found to be using some type of cloud service, but the real ‘pivot’ away from DIY owned and operated IT to some form of cloud or hosted solution is expected to be under way right now as cloudification intensifies.

A full 60 per cent of workloads are expected to be running on some sort of hosted cloud service by 2019, up from 45 per cent doing so today.

This movement will see the dollar value of the cloud market rise too. While it’s expected to generate $28 billion this year, by 2021 cloud will be worth $53.3 billion as cloud service providers expand their offerings.