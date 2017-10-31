BT to launch ‘hybrid cloud landing zone’ in partnership with AWS

BT and Amazon Web Services to extend their enterprise cloud collaboration

Focus on networking, security and managed services at scale

Comprehensive approach to security in the cloud

The next step in BT’s Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy

BT has today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen its position in cloud services for its UK and global customers. The telco explains that it is the next step in its “Cloud of Clouds” portfolio strategy. BT is already an AWS Partner Network (APN) consulting partner, connecting many of its multinational enterprise customers to the AWS cloud.

The extension to BT’s relationship with AWS focuses on networking, security and managed cloud services to enable enterprise customers to consume and utilise AWS at scale. This includes the launch of new services such as BT’s hybrid cloud landing zone, as well as research and innovation in the evolution of network services. The hybrid cloud landing zone comprises an integrated set of cloud deployment tools and designs, including ready-made blueprints for best practice hybrid cloud deployment across multiple geographies and cloud environments (although obviously with a strong focus on AWS). This should enable customers to establish virtual networking between multiple geographic regions whilst maintaining the highest levels of security.

The blueprints are designed to give customers greater visibility and control, with virtualised network components for flexible connectivity and pre-embedded security. BT says it will develop this initiative with support from AWS, working collaboratively with customers. Early adoption will be available in the first half of 2018.

“The new strategic collaboration with AWS represents a major evolution in BT’s Cloud of Clouds,” said Bas Burger, CEO, Global Services, BT. “Together, BT and AWS are uniquely placed to help customers around the world remove complexity from their digital transformation journey. Today’s announcement is just the beginning, with much more to come.”

BT and AWS will also work together on a comprehensive approach to security, allowing customers to extend their existing security controls to the cloud, as well as supporting customers with compliance issues. BT will make available a catalogue of embedded network security, anti-DDoS and threat intelligence products on the AWS Marketplace.

Looking further ahead, BT research and innovation will include identity and access management through to the evolution of end-to-end security services. BT has already deployed a dedicated instance of its Cyber Security Platform on AWS for a multinational customer and is working closely with AWS to make this a standardised and replicable offer for all customers.

“Cloud is the new normal and organisations around the world are moving their applications to AWS so that they can focus on delivering the best for their customers,” said Gavin Jackson, UK Managing Director, AWS. “BT’s investment and expertise in the cloud will further help enterprise customers fully leverage the scale, security and agility of AWS.”