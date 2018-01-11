Big names continue to dominate the optical networking Premier League

Same Top Three as in 2016 but relative league positions changed

No immediate challenge to the established order envisaged...

… but players lower down the league continue to plug away gamely

Data centre Interconnect more important every day

The latest survey on the state of the major players in the carrier optical networking space shows that they have many similarities in common with English Premier League football teams - in that there aren't that many of them and the same old firms continue to dominate although the name at the top of the leadership board swaps around a bit from year to year.

The new report from London, UK-based analysis and forecasting house, IHS Markit, covers 28 service providers and shows that Nokia, Huawei and Ciena are the Top Three in carrier optical networking. In an earlier survey, conducted 15 months ago, both Nokia and Huawei were joint leaders of the pack and Ciena was in third place and quite some way behind the two leaders in percentage points terms.

The IHS Markit paper shows that 39 per cent of survey respondents indicated that Nokia and Huawei equipment are integral to their networks whilst 28 per cent said that they rely heavily on Ciena kit. None of the big three look likely to be knocked off their top spots any time soon by the sudden arrival of a wunderkind upstart but respondents did give honourable mention to ADVA Optical, Cisco, Coriant Fujitsu and Infinera, so things are happening lower down the league.

At first glance it might seem that Ciena's positioned has weakened the most in relative terms but appearances can be deceiving. Asked which company they regard as the Top Three vendors in the market, respondents put Ciena at the top of the list with 68 per cent of the vote. By comparison, Huawei got 46 per cent and Nokia got 39 per cent.

That said, Huawei's place flatters to deceive. The Chinese company has a high profile and exposure level but, despite that, it is not necessarily converting service provider interest into sales. Indeed, out of the pool of potential purchasers just 11 per cent evinced interest in Huawei equipment and said they have it "under evaluation" only. Meanwhile 25 per cent of service providers say they are appraising the practical capabilities of Ciena, Nokia and Infinera products.

Ciena equipment is also the most reliable with 37 per cent of service provider respondents saying so sompared to the 30 per cent reliability given to Infinera and the 16 percent awarded to Fujitsu. And, when things go wrong, and they do, 21 per cent of those surveyed agree that Nokia provides the best service and support, followed by Cisco (19 per cent) and Coriant (with 18 per cent).