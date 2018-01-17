Web scale and Cloud Native foster sustainable services lead (for some)

Study reveals Netflix, Amazon blazed a trail with Web-scale that's now being followed by other media providers

However, most service providers now have a very hard job keep up

They're hampered by having to maintain a hybrid environment

Amdocs has commissioned consultants Analysys Mason to see how leading ‘disruptors’ in the media and communications sectors are exploiting the technology to get ahead and stay ahead in their fields. From a series of interviews the researchers found that the likes of Netflix and Amazon have got themselves into powerful positions by adopting Web-scale technologies and cloud native software and approaches to build a significant lead in terms of service innovation and agility. It says a select group of communications and media providers are, in turn, rapidly following by adopting cloud-native technologies to meet the ‘digital experience benchmark’ set by the early digital disruptors.

However Analysys Mason maintains that “most service providers are moving slower, hindered by legacy technology, culture and processes, as well as the challenges of managing both legacy and cloud native systems in a hybrid, combined environment.”

It points out that while the move to cloud native systems is visible across the industry, mainstream adoption is unlikely before 2022 by which time the laggards will find it challenging to close the early leads established by the fast movers.