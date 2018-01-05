Smartphones will enable the ‘augmented person’

This ‘Phone AI’ could then be applied to a range of applications to generate ‘experiences’ of various kinds, and to improve the ongoing level of understanding between phone and user. Gartner coins a nice phrase for this: reducing the user’s “cognitive load.”

"Future AI capabilities will allow smartphones to learn, plan and solve problems for users. This isn't just about making the smartphone smarter, but augmenting people by reducing their cognitive load.” says CK Lu, research director at Gartner.

In other words, instead of your phone setting the pace as at present and bombarding you with beeps, notifications, and decision requests (eg. Do you want to download now or later?) the phone will learn from your previous responses and deftly (hopefully) make many of these decisions for you, sparing you the brain-numbing details.

So, just in time for CES and a few weeks later, Mobile World Congress, Gartner is sharing its thoughts about AI and how and why it will be necessary to harness it to keep the tech economy churning.